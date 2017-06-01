Philadelphia High School Offers Chance To Earn College Degrees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was orientation day at Parkway Center City High School, where the incoming freshman class has the opportunity to graduate with a high school diploma AND a college degree at the same time.
Next year’s freshmen at Parkway Center City Middle College High School have a first-of-its-kind opportunity in Philadelphia: To earn 61 college credits – the equivalent of a two-year college degree — while they work toward their high school diploma, thanks to a partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia.Principal Anh Brown says there’s a genuine financial benefit for graduates.
“When they go to college, a four-year college, they only have to actually pay for two years as opposed to four. And that’s big,” she said.
Ivory Jackson is among the 141 students in the first freshmen cohort.
“If I graduate and then if no colleges accept me, that means I’ve already got an associate’s degree,” Jackson said.
The Middle College program begins with a six-week Summer Bridge session at CCOP.