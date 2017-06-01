Philadelphia Film Industry To Hold Rally For Better Incentives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Pennsylvania lawmakers work on balancing a budget, Philadelphia’s film industry is calling for help.

There is a cap of $60 million dollars for film making tax credits in Pennsylvania. Once that’s gone, productions are being forced to look at other states with better incentives.

Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office Sharon Pinkenson says a big rally is planned Saturday at 10 AM at the bottom of the Rocky steps.

Some big names are planning to attend, like M. Knight Shyamalan, talking about the need for a better program.

“He is not able to shoot any of his television work here because there are not enough tax credits,” Pinkenson explained. “He’s going to talk about that how he needs the tax credits in order to bring more business to Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region”.

She says his upcoming movie “Glass” will be shot in the region, only if the tax credits are in place to support it.

“Otherwise he will have to move the movie,” said Pinkenson.

Other speakers at the rally include actors like David Morse and Rebecca Creskoff, politicians, and representatives of the entertainment unions.

The public is invited to attend.