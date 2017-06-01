2 Dead, Including Teen In North Philly Triple Shooting

BREAKING: Philly Councilman Stabbed During Robbery, Police Say

June 1, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Glenwood, North Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an overnight triple shooting in the Glenwood section of North Philadelphia that left 2 people, including a teenager dead.

Eyewitnesses told police that two males on bicycles shot the victims just after 11 p.m. along the 1300 block of Rush Street.

They were all taken to the hospital, where an unidentified man in his 20s and a 17-year-old died a short time later.

A third victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Still no word on a motive.

