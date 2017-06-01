2 Dead, Including Teen In North Philly Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an overnight triple shooting in the Glenwood section of North Philadelphia that left 2 people, including a teenager dead.
Eyewitnesses told police that two males on bicycles shot the victims just after 11 p.m. along the 1300 block of Rush Street.
PD: Suspect Beat Woman Unconscious, Tried To Stuff Her Into Trash Bag
They were all taken to the hospital, where an unidentified man in his 20s and a 17-year-old died a short time later.
A third victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.
Still no word on a motive.