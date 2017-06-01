News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 01

6am- Philadelphia Councilman David Oh was stabbed following a botched robbery attempt outside of his home on Wednesday night.
6:20am- During yesterday’s press briefing, Sean Spicer addressed what Donald Trump meant when he tweeted the made up word “covfefe.”
6:25am- At Recode’s Code Conference in California, Hillary Clinton said that she accepts full responsibility for the decisions she made during the 2016 election. However, she insisted that those decisions were not the reasons why she lost.
6:35am- What’s Trending: Mr. Met was caught flipping off fans during last night’s game; A Carson Wentz retweet got local students out of their final exam; Prosecutors have dropped charges on the man responsible for throwing a catfish on to the ice during the Stanley Cup finals.
7am- Sen. Mike Lee joins the show to discuss his new book “Written Out of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government.”
7:40am- NASA announced they plan to launch a probe to study the sun.
8:20am- Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure joins the show to talk about her hit Netflix show.
8:35am- What’s Trending: What’s the correct way to pronounce of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?; Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show