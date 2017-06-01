New Ways To Help Quit Smoking

June 1, 2017 11:04 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I have spent my career trying to help people quit smoking cigarettes.

The best way to stop smoking is not to start in the first place, but for those who smoke, it seems that there are many tools to help people kick the habit and different people benefit from different tools.

A new report suggests that technology might be helping.

The report finds: personalized email messages offering support to smokers trying to quit can be quite effective.

The American Cancer Society is finding that this is very helpful and supports widespread use.

The consistent communication and follow up appears to be the key advantage.

