Lane Johnson Says Eagles’ O-Line Has Chance To Be The Best

June 1, 2017 11:25 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a chance to have the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Lane Johnson.

“A lot of people look at Dallas, and Green Bay,” Johnson said via NJ.com. “But, as far as talent goes, this is the most talented group that we’ve had. I think we have the chance to be the best, or at least top in the top-five.”

The Eagles added Chance Warmack this offseason to an offensive line that was eighth best in 2016, according to Pro Football FocusMore importantly, the Eagles expect a full 16-game slate of Johnson in 2017.

Last year, the Birds were 5-1 with Johnson. In those other 10 games that Johnson missed due to suspension, Philadelphia went 2-8.

This year’s group consists of Johnson, Warmack, Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Stefen Wisniewski, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

