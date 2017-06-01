Joel Embiid Will Not Play In Friendly Soccer Match

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is attending a friendly soccer match, but don’t worry — he’s not playing in the game.
Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final on Saturday between Juventus and Real Madrid, former stars and ex-players will take part in a friendly match on Friday on Cardiff Bay’s floating pitch.
Real Madrid great Emilio Butragueno and Dutchman Ruud Gullit are the managers of the teams.
The 76ers’ center is listed on the Gullit roster, along with Houston Rockets center Clint Capela. On the Butragueno squad are two NBA players in Carmelo Anthony and Juan Hernangomez.
The Sixers have told CBSPhilly.com that Embiid will not play in the game.
Embiid posted this photo of himself in London on his Instagram story:
Embiid, 23, has suffered with foot injuries missing the first two years of his NBA career. Last season, a minor meniscus tear allowed him to play in just 31 games.
Here are the full rosters, per BBC.com.
Gullit
Vítor Baia (GK), Cafu, Ciro Ferrara, Steffen Freund, Patrik Andersson, Dejan Stankovic, Youri Djorkaeff, Robert Pires, Marcel Desailly, Ian Rush, Ryan Giggs, Fabrizio Ravanelli, David Trezeguet, Gianluca Zambrotta, Eric Abidal, Marco Materazzi, Jeremy Lynch (freestyler), Clint Capela, Joel Embiid
Butragueno
David James (GK), Michel Salgado, Celestine Babayaro, Roberto Carlos, Gaizka Mendieta, Luis Figo, Predrag Mijatovic, Patrizia Panico, Davor Suker, Luis Garcia, Rai, Clarence Seedorf, Christian Karembeu, Steve McManaman, Deco, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Adidas Young Champions: Carmelo Anthony, Billy Wingrove (F2 freestyler), Juan Hernangomez.