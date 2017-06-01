Guy Fieri Opens New Restaurant In Area

June 1, 2017 6:05 PM By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: Guy Fieri, Vittoria Woodill

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Renowned food personality Guy Fieri has a new restaurant in our area.

The “Triple D” king of all things delicious has opened his new joint at the Harrah’s Casino in Chester – Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen & Bar.

Fieri is loading up on Philly flavor and pride all around his new spot, giving you a one-two punch from a one-of-a-kind burger you can only get there – the Philly burger.

CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill speaks with Fieri at his new restaurant!

Check out the video above for the full interview.

