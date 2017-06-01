Guy Fieri Opens New Restaurant In Area

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Renowned food personality Guy Fieri has a new restaurant in our area.
The “Triple D” king of all things delicious has opened his new joint at the Harrah’s Casino in Chester – Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen & Bar.
Fieri is loading up on Philly flavor and pride all around his new spot, giving you a one-two punch from a one-of-a-kind burger you can only get there – the Philly burger.
