Lawyer Accused Of Stealing Hundreds Of Thousands In Settlement Funds From Clients

June 1, 2017 4:11 PM
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — An attorney is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement funds from his clients.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan announced Thursday that 61-year-old Gregory Stagliano of Radnor Township stole more than $400,000 in settlement money from nine different clients he represented in personal injury cases.

Stagliano has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of services, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized practice of law.

Stagliano was arraigned in Media District Court and his bail was set at $100,000.

Stagliano’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

