Former Penn State President, Administrators Face Sentencing In Sandusky Scandal

HARRISBURG (CBS) — A former Penn State President and two former administrators face sentencing in Harrisburg for their roles in the cover-up of child sex abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.
Graham Spanier was convicted back in March of one count of endangering the welfare of a child during a trial in Dauphin County Court.
Prosecutors allege Spanier, former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley failed to notify child welfare authorities after receiving a report that Sandusky had allegedly molested a boy in a campus shower in 2001.
Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and testified at Spanier’s trial.
The state attorney general’s office is seeking at least a year of jail time for Spanier, but his attorney is asking for probation and community service.
He says the 68-year-old Spanier is dealing with advanced prostate cancer and upcoming heart surgery.
Sandusky was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2012 conviction for molesting 10 boys.