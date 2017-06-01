Former Penn State President, Administrators Face Sentencing In Sandusky Scandal

June 1, 2017 9:00 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Mark Abrams, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (CBS) — A former Penn State President and two former administrators face sentencing in Harrisburg for their roles in the cover-up of child sex abuse by former football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Graham Spanier was convicted back in March of one count of endangering the welfare of a child during a trial in Dauphin County Court.

Prosecutors allege Spanier, former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, and former athletic director Tim Curley failed to notify child welfare authorities after receiving a report that Sandusky had allegedly molested a boy in a campus shower in 2001.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and testified at Spanier’s trial.

The state attorney general’s office is seeking at least a year of jail time for Spanier, but his attorney is asking for probation and community service.

He says the 68-year-old Spanier is dealing with advanced prostate cancer and upcoming heart surgery.

Sandusky was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2012 conviction for molesting 10 boys.

