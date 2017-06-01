Dr. Seuss Museum Opens Up This Weekend In Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) — The museum of your childhood dreams is opening up this weekend in Massachusetts.
The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is opening up at Springfield Museums on Saturday, June 3.
“The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is a permanent, bilingual museum designed to introduce children and their families to the stories of Ted Geisel, promote joy in reading, and nurture specific literacy skills. The 3,200-square-foot first floor exhibition will provide opportunities to explore new sounds and vocabulary, play rhyming games, invent stories, and engage in activities that encourage teamwork and creative thinking,” the Springfield Museums website reads.
The second floor of the museum will house Geisel’s personal memorabilia, including original oil paintings, and his furniture from his sitting room and studio.
“Geisel was all about the fact that reading should be fun, and although everything here is underlain with the idea of learning, it’s really about being able to learn and have fun at the same time,” Karen Fisk, the director of public relations and marketing at Springfield Museums, told Travel + Leisure.
According to CBS Boston, the festivities for the museum’s opening kicks off with a parade Saturday morning.
Tickets for adults start at $25 and for children at $13. Children under the age of 3 get into the museum for free.