Casino Competitors In Atlantic City Could Be Partners On New Project

TRENTON, NJ — It appears two of Atlantic City’s largest gaming competitors may get together on a new project.

The announcement came after heads of Caesars and MGM Resorts International met with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in Trenton.

There were no specifics from either business leader, although Caesar’s CEO James Murren insisted things have been looking up in Atlantic City.

“We do not think Atlantic City is but a finite pool, but we do believe it is an important regional destination,” Murren told reporters at a joint news conference with Christie.

The Governor says he made no specific pledges, save for a continued effort to provide regulatory relief, and there may be progress on that front soon.

If the companies want state aid in any joint project, they can apply like any other business.

For his part, MGM Resorts CEO Mark Frissora is happy to point to his company’s bottom line.

“Our operating results over the last couple years, we improved them about $780 million,’ Frissora said, “but almost 15% of that was due to Atlantic City’s improvement.”

It’s thought any announcement on a joint project is at least weeks away.