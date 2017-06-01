Candace Cameron-Bure Credits Her Success To Her Faith

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actress Candace Cameron-Bure talked to Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about her role in ‘Full House’ and the return of the cast in ‘Fuller House’ on Netflix, credited her faith for her ability to enjoy such a long career in Hollywood.

“My Christian faith has always been a huge part of my life and I love to be able to share it and when you work in the entertainment industry a lot of people tell you to keep that part of your life to yourself because, obviously, entertainment tends to be more liberal, but I think, for the very fact that I haven’t shied away from it and I’m passionate about it and it is who I am, it’s the foundation and core of who I am, it’s, kind of, the very reason why I’ve been able to do as many of the projects and things that I’ve wanted to do because I haven’t been shy.”

She added that while she is very open about her religious convictions, she doesn’t think being confrontational with those who do not share her views accomplishes anything.

“I don’t think you ever win anyone over by yelling at them or making them want to hide or run away from you. I think kindness will always win at the end of the day. What I’ve always tried to do within my career is stay true to myself and be who I am and not be ashamed of any part of that, but be respectful and to listen with honesty and openness to other as well who have different opinions and respect that we don’t always have to agree, but we can still be friendly and friends.”