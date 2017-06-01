Barnes Foundation Hosts Flamenco Dance Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Barnes Foundation has been hosting first Friday concerts since the museum opened its doors on the parkway about five years ago.

Pasión y Arte (PyA), Philadelphia’s all-female flamenco dance company will perform this Friday.

Kathleen Greene Public Programs Manager at the Barnes Foundation.

“There is a cash bar and light fare for purchase, and then attendees have an opportunity to visit the collection,” said Kathleen Greene, Programs Manager at the Banres Foundation. “And this is a type of performance that you really want to see the dancers and musicians, be a part of it, but the wonderful thing is, you can also explore the collection and still hear the concert. So it is a time when the collection is actively activated by the music.”

The event will be held from 6pm-9pm, and is free for members. Admittance for non-members is $28, $10 with a student ID.