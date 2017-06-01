NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Alabama Mail Carrier Accused Of Feeding Dogs ‘Nail Meatballs’ Along Route

June 1, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: Alabama, animal cruelty, Police

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS)–An Alabama mail carrier is accused of feeding nails to neighborhood dogs along her route.

According to WHNT, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Susanna Burhans, 47, with aggravated animal cruelty after they say she fed meaty treats with dangerous ingredients to dogs along her route.

Ed Glover tells WHNT Burhans was his mail carrier. He found one of the meatballs on the ground by his mailbox.

Glover believes the mail carrier had already fed one to his dog, Missy.

After becoming worried about Missy, Glover took her to a vet where x-rays showed nails are clearly visible inside the dog’s stomach.

Burhans was released from the Madison County Jail on a $2500 bond.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch