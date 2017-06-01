Alabama Mail Carrier Accused Of Feeding Dogs ‘Nail Meatballs’ Along Route

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (CBS)–An Alabama mail carrier is accused of feeding nails to neighborhood dogs along her route.
According to WHNT, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Susanna Burhans, 47, with aggravated animal cruelty after they say she fed meaty treats with dangerous ingredients to dogs along her route.
Ed Glover tells WHNT Burhans was his mail carrier. He found one of the meatballs on the ground by his mailbox.
Glover believes the mail carrier had already fed one to his dog, Missy.
After becoming worried about Missy, Glover took her to a vet where x-rays showed nails are clearly visible inside the dog’s stomach.
Burhans was released from the Madison County Jail on a $2500 bond.