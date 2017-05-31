Woman Creates Purse Line With Odor-Controlled Compartments For Weed

May 31, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: AnnaBis, Jeanine Moss, Marijuana

COLORADO (CBS) — It appears more women are diving into the medical marijuana business — but not all of them are selling pot.

Jeanine Moss gave up her job as an advertising executive to create a luxury purse line – AnnaBis.

Binge-Watching Could Be Bad For Your Health 

The bags have odor controlled compartments for women who want to be discreet about smoking medical marijuana.

“We want to smell like Chanel, not cannabis,” said Moss. “It was an opportunity to put all my skills together and I think that is true from all the people that are coming into this field.”

Moss says she’s sold thousands of purses and accessories since launching the business more than a year ago.

The bags can be purchased at: https://www.annabisstyle.com/ 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch