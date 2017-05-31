Woman Creates Purse Line With Odor-Controlled Compartments For Weed

COLORADO (CBS) — It appears more women are diving into the medical marijuana business — but not all of them are selling pot.
Jeanine Moss gave up her job as an advertising executive to create a luxury purse line – AnnaBis.
The bags have odor controlled compartments for women who want to be discreet about smoking medical marijuana.
“We want to smell like Chanel, not cannabis,” said Moss. “It was an opportunity to put all my skills together and I think that is true from all the people that are coming into this field.”
Moss says she’s sold thousands of purses and accessories since launching the business more than a year ago.
The bags can be purchased at: https://www.annabisstyle.com/