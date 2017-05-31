The Dom Giordano Show: Scott Wagner, Randall Wenger and Richard A. Clarke | May 31

May 31, 2017 11:40 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Kathy Griffin posts then apologizes for a controversial photo of a “beheaded” President Trump.

9:15- Pennsylvania Republican Governor candidate, Scott Wagner, joined discussing his campaign.

9:35-Randall Wenger from the PA Family Institute joined discussing Governor’s Wolf’s changing of law on “sex” in Pennsylvania.

9:50-Scott Pelley out as CBS Evening News anchor.

10:00-United States’ missile defense system tested over the Pacific ocean.

10:15-President Trump expected to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Change deal. 

10:35-Archbishop Chaput’s latest column on the “DREAMers.”

11:00-Author Richard A. Clarke joined discussing his new book ‘Warnings.”

11:20-House Parties to celebrate “Summer of Resistance.”

11:35-Scripps Spelling Bee trying to avoid ties.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch