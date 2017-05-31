The Dom Giordano Show: Scott Wagner, Randall Wenger and Richard A. Clarke | May 31

9:00-Kathy Griffin posts then apologizes for a controversial photo of a “beheaded” President Trump.
9:15- Pennsylvania Republican Governor candidate, Scott Wagner, joined discussing his campaign.
9:35-Randall Wenger from the PA Family Institute joined discussing Governor’s Wolf’s changing of law on “sex” in Pennsylvania.
9:50-Scott Pelley out as CBS Evening News anchor.
10:00-United States’ missile defense system tested over the Pacific ocean.
10:15-President Trump expected to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Change deal.
10:35-Archbishop Chaput’s latest column on the “DREAMers.”
11:00-Author Richard A. Clarke joined discussing his new book ‘Warnings.”
11:20-House Parties to celebrate “Summer of Resistance.”