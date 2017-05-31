Rutgers Scientists: Sweeping Implications If Trump Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Agreement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Experts at the Rutgers Climate Institute in New Brunswick say if President Trump follows through on an exit from the Paris climate agreement, the U.S. will tarnish its standing in the world community.

Climate scientists say President Trump is apparently thinking pulling out would ease regulatory pressures on the fossil fuel industry.

‘It’s really a smudge on the reputation of the United States,” said Jennifer Francis, a research professor in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences at Rutgers.

Francis says the Paris climate change agreement was designed to cut carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

“We’re going to be looking at a faster warming of the globe, more extreme weather, and a faster sea level rise,” Francis said.

Robert Kopp, a professor in the Department of Earth & Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University, calls such a move “an abdication of leadership.”

“The Europeans and the Chinese have already confirmed their commitment to stay with Paris and push forward on this,” Kopp said.

Kopp says many countries are expanding their renewable energy, and to some extent, market forces will carry on. He says coal is no longer competitive, and the prices of solar energy have come down dramatically.

“If we do withdraw, that will put us as an outlier,” he said. “I think the rest of the world will make Paris a success, even without the U.S.”

One environmental group, Friends of the Earth, says it would make America the world’s “foremost climate villain.” On a cheerier note, Francis says states and local governments are making good progress on moving toward renewable energy sources and cleaning the environment.

“Hopefully, Washington will get the message, one of these days,” she said.