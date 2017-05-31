Pete Mackanin: ‘Players Have To Do Their Jobs Better’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are the worst team in baseball. They are 6-24 in their last 30 games, dropping their record to 17-33.

Manager Pete Mackanin, who recently received a contract extension, is not hiding from the horrid situation.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t feel like talking to you today,” Mackanin told Angelo Cataldi on Wednesday morning, during his weekly 94WIP Morning Show call-in.

“I’ve been associated as a player, coach, and manager with winning teams and losing teams and this is as bad as it gets right now.”

Mackanin is putting the blame on his players, but remains confident they’ll turn things around.

“I believe we’re a better team than we’re showing,” Mackanin said. “The bottom line is, the players have to start performing better. They have to do their jobs better. There’s no way of sugarcoating it. We own our record and right now, we’re that team with the worst record in baseball. But, I just choose not to believe that. I know we’re better than this.

“I’m not giving up. These guys have too much ability for us to start getting down on them.”