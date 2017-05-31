WWII Vet Targeted By Vandals Gets Surprise From Pennsylvania American Legion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A special surprise today for a local World War II veteran targeted by vandals over Memorial Day weekend.
Dominic DeStephanis, 95, maintains a garden memorial with American flags at his home on Marsden Street in Tacony.
Someone apparently tossed the flags in the trash and removed other items.
When the Pennsylvania American Legion heard about the vandalism , members came out Wednesday to make it right.
“We said we’ll be out here today, we’ll bring him new flags and we’ll bring some awareness to this block and this community. Just because he’s 95-years-old doesn’t mean he’s forgotten,” said Patrick O’Brien, with the American Legion Post 735.
The veterans group replaced the stolen items and paid tribute to mister DeStephanis for his sacrifice and contribution to our nation.
