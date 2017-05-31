Older Adults Report Difficulty With Walking

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The numbers are somewhat startling: one in four older adults report having difficulty walking.
In case you are wondering why, there are certain causes: osteoarthritis of the knee or hip plays a major role.
People who suffer from other diseases have problems as well; in particular, those who have diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The information is based on a survey of over 18,000 Canadian adults. They even broke down the probability of walking issues.
The predicted probability for self-reported difficulty in walking was 5-10% for a healthy, normal-weight, middle-income 60-year-old woman, and 10-20% if she had diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Two of the biggest risk factors are obesity and years of wear and tear on joints.