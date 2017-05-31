BREAKING: Hung Jury In David Creato Murder Trial 

Older Adults Report Difficulty With Walking

May 31, 2017 10:50 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The numbers are somewhat startling: one in four older adults report having difficulty walking.

In case you are wondering why, there are certain causes: osteoarthritis of the knee or hip plays a major role.

People who suffer from other diseases have problems as well; in particular, those who have diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The information is based on a survey of over 18,000 Canadian adults. They even broke down the probability of walking issues.

The predicted probability for self-reported difficulty in walking was 5-10% for a healthy, normal-weight, middle-income 60-year-old woman, and 10-20% if she had diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Two of the biggest risk factors are obesity and years of wear and tear on joints.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch