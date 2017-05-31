State Trooper Charged With Covering Up Harassment Of Women

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Investigators say a New Jersey state trooper pulled women over to pressure them into having a personal relationship with him and then tampered with records to cover that up.
The state attorney general’s office said that 31-year-old Trooper Eric Richardson, of Camden, was charged Wednesday with tampering and falsifying records and will be suspended.
His attorney declined to comment.
Investigators say he repeatedly pulled over two women between August 2016 and January. They say he threatened to arrest one of the women if she didn’t share her phone number.
They say he then falsified his records and turned off his dashboard camera during some of the stops.
Richardson faces three to five years in prison and fines.