News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 31

Chris discussed the first direct flight from Philadelphia to Reykjavik being diverted to Boston and Kathy Griffin apologizing for a video of her holding Donald Trump’s severed head. He spoke with actor Alan Alda about his career, Ralph Macchio, the Karate Kid, about his appearance at Wizard World and Christina Dowd and Trevor Hayward about Philly Beer Week.

6:00 The first direct flight from Philadelphia to Reykjavik, with Mayor Kenney aboard, was diverted to Boston.

6:20 Donald Trump drifted off last night while in the middle of crafting a tweet.

6:27 Comedian Kathy Griffin apologized for posting a video with a severed head of Donald Trump.

6:35 What’s Trending: Kathy Griffin, Tiger Woods, Jeb Bush, Scott Pelley, Misspelled words

7:00 The Minnesota GOP wants Senator Al Franken to cancel a book event with Kathy Griffin.

7:20 Actor Alan Alda tells Chris he doesn’t spend much time living in the past.

7:50 The Piazza Pet of the Week stops by to visit Chris. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet.

8:00 Chris talks with actor Ralph Macchio, who will be at Wizard World this weekend.

8:20 Chris talks with Christina Dowd from Philly Loves Beer and Trevor Hayward from Evil Genius about Philly Beer Week.

8:35 What’s Trending: Manchester Concert, Jerry Springer, Catfish