Santoliquito: Marcus Smith’s Days As An Eagle Are Numbered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What does it say when you’re missing from an organizational function and no one notices?

That’s a question three-year veteran defensive end Marcus Smith may have to ask himself right about last week.

When the Eagles’ 2014 first-round pick, considered by many a bust, didn’t arrive at the team’s OTAs — and still remains missing — there was hardly a murmur. A published report a month ago stated that the Eagles were thinking of not picking up Smith’s fifth-year option, allowing him to become a free agent after the 2017 season—if he is still with the Eagles.

But here’s what Smith, who has a grand total of four sacks in three years, is up against: The Eagles drafted defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round. They signed former New England Patriot Chris Long. They already have Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry under contract.

It’s a logjam that Smith most likely wasn’t going to saw his way through anyway. Missing OTAs doesn’t exactly help his cause.

In truth, none of this is actually Smith’s fault. The blame lies with the Eagles, and Howie Roseman, who claimed responsibility for picking the Louisville product with the 26th overall pick in 2014. He’s was drafted as a pass-rushing outside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme. When the Eagles moved to a 4-3 under Jim Schwartz last year, Smith was moved to defensive end, where he had 2½ sacks in 68 plays. He played well sparingly on special teams, and if he plans on hanging on in the NFL, that’s where he may have to start anew.

But it appears, finally, Marcus Smith’s days as a Philadelphia Eagle seem numbered. And no one cares, not even him, exhibited by blowing off OTAs.