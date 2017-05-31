Police: Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot Multiple Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot five times around 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown and West Sedgley Avenues.
Jury Unable To Reach Verdict In David Creato Murder Trial
Police say the man suffered one gunshot to his chest and two shots to his left arm and stomach.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Man Arrested After Calling 911 For Conversation
No arrests have been made.