Police: Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot Multiple Times

May 31, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, shooting, Germantown, Gunshot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot five times around 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown and West Sedgley Avenues.

Police say the man suffered one gunshot to his chest and two shots to his left arm and stomach.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

