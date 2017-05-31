South Jersey Teacher Accused Of Taking Upskirt Pictures Of Female Students

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS)—A New Jersey high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly taking upskirt videos and images of female students.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Eric Howell, 43, captured the images of the students in his classroom and in the hallways of the Lenape High School.

The investigation revealed that Howell concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side portion of his briefcase. Authorities say he would unscrew the cap of the box in his briefcase, walk in close proximity to female students and carry his bag in a manner that allowed his camera to see up their skirts or loose-fitting shorts.

The investigation began on May 2 when one of the students observed Howell passing behind a female student and extending his arm sideways in an attempt to position the camera under her skirt, investigators said.

The Lenape Regional High School District released the following statement regarding Howell’s arrest:

“We reported this matter to the local authorities as soon as we were made aware of it. We immediately contacted and communicated with specific parents throughout the investigation by the authorities, offered counseling to any students and staff member with a concern regarding this issue, and did not permit this individual on our school grounds or at any LRHSD events. We commend the Medford Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office for their swift attention to this matter, helping to ensure the security, health and safety of our students, staff and entire school community.”

Howell is being charged endangering the welfare of a child, official misconduct and invasion of privacy.

The investigation into Howell’s criminal activity is ongoing. A search warrant executed at his residence resulted in the seizure of multiple digital storage devices that are being analyzed, authorities said.

Howell has been a chemistry teacher at the school since 2016.

He was taken into custody today at the Medford Township Police Department and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court tomorrow.