Study: Late Night Phone Use Endangers Mental Health of Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Australian researchers say late night phone use has a devastating impact on teens’ sleep quality and mental health, according to a WWL report.
The study, with 1,100 Australian high school students included, showed that with increased phone use at night, teens may be led to feeling depressed and having low self-esteem.
Michelle Moore, a clinical psychologist at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, says she is not surprised by the study’s findings, adding many teens may be getting just half the sleep necessary.
For this reason, Moore encourages parents of teens to tell their kids to put their phones down.
“Set a bedtime,” she said. “Set a curfew. All phones stay in the kitchen area and are not allowed in the bedroom areas.”