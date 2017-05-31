Kellogg’s Closing Its Montgomery County Distribution Center; Nearly 300 Employees To Lose Jobs

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) –– Nearly 300 people will lose their jobs when a food manufacturing giant closes up shop this summer in Montgomery County.
Kellogg Company has filed notice with the state of Pennsylvania that it will shutter its Horsham facility on Witmer Road.
1st Direct Flight From Philly To Iceland Diverted To Boston
The layoffs are set to occur between Aug. 4 and 17.
More than 1,500 Kellogg’s employees are being let go across the country as the cereal and snack-maker close dozens of its distribution centers.
The company is looking to save hundreds of millions of dollars in the switch to warehouse delivery instead of shipping its products directly to stores.