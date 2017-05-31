Three Former Pro Athletes Coaching At Same High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Archbishop Carroll High School is a place where you can find three former professional sports players coaching the next generation of talent.

Dan Connor, a two-time All-American linebacker at Penn State and the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading tackler, played in the NFL for seven years.

“I’ve been coached by great people at every level: Joe Paterno, Tom Coughlin (and) Ron Rivera, but the coaches that had the biggest impact on me were my dad and Kevin Clancy from Strath Haven,” Connor who now helms Archbishop’s football program. “So, I knew if I could give back I could have an impact on high school kids.”

And his homecoming has been a welcomed reunion for Connor, who met his wife in the area.

“We dated since high school,” he said. “We traveled around, Dallas, Charlotte (and) New York (but) we knew we wanted to come back to Delaware County.

“We love it here; family is here. We were just waiting to set up roots. So once my career ended, it was a no brainer for us.”

Shifting over to the baseball diamond, Mike Costanzo, an Archbishop Carroll graduate and former Phillies’ draft pick in 2005, now manages students who play on the school’s team, after he played baseball for 11 years professionally.

“I love this place,” Costanzo said. “I went here. I have a ton of memories. It’s always good to give back to your alma mater. We’re building something special here.”

And to top it all off, Brad Kramer, a former Montreal Canadiens’ draft pick whose pro career was cut short because of concussions, is Archbishop Carroll’s athletic director.

Kramer’s head injuries serve as an important reminder about always having a backup plan.

“Without a Plan B, you are just completely unprepared for life,” he said. “And if we can prepare these kids for life; life with sports and life after sports, then I’ve done my job.”