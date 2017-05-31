Hung Jury In David Creato Murder Trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The jury was unable to reach a verdict in David Creato’s murder trial.
The jury deliberated since last week over Creato’s fate. Prosecutors accused Creato of killing his 3-year-old son Brendan.
Jurors At Creato Trial Listen, Again, To Defendant
Creato never took the stand, but the defense offered up eight friends and family members who spoke of his character. All suggested Creato was a peaceful, honest man.
“They have put on no evidence to say that Brendan Creato was killed or that D.J. Creato was the person who killed him,” defense attorney Richard Fuschino said.
Defendant’s Cellphone Examined At Creato Murder Trial
Prosecutor Christine Shah noted her admittedly circumstantial case presented over 10 days is strong enough to lead a jury to convict. Tops in her mind was the fact that the victim’s body was not found in his father’s apartment, but in Cooper River Park.
David Creato’s Mother Testifies In His Murder Trial
“He lived three-quarters-of-a-mile away,” Shah said. “That, combined with the clean socks, also in conjunction with the defendant’s clear motive and the opportunity, it’s my opinion that the lack of injuries actually implicates this defendant in his son’s death.”
This story will be updated.