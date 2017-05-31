Cops Go To 8-Year-Old Boy’s Birthday Party After No One Shows Up

FORT WORTH, TX (CBS) — A heartbroken mother near Fort Worth, Texas turned to her local police department for help after no one showed up to her son’s birthday party.
So first responders came through in a big way.
Eight-year-old Graham Day wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so his mom Jennifer Day decided to go to her local police station and see if an officer would go cheer the young boy up.
And the shift leader sent everyone to the boy’s house.
“It was nice to sing happy birthday and be able to be there and see the effect it had, the emotion he had,” said the officer.
“I feel very happy,” said the boy.