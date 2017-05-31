City Wins Round In Fight Over Law Intended To Advance Wage Equity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chamber of Commerce has suffered a setback in its effort to defeat a Philadelphia law that would bar employers from asking about a job applicant’s wage history. A judge has dismissed the suit for now.
Federal Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled that the Chamber doesn’t have standing to sue because it didn’t show that any specific member would be affected by the law.
“The Chamber’s broad allegations about its members simply do not meet the requirements…” he wrote.
But he also gave the Chamber 14 days to amend its suit. A spokeswoman says it’s still reviewing the order.
The law’s sponsor, councilman Bill Greenlee, is pleased.
“I’m happy with the judge’s decision,” Greenlee said. “We’ll see what the Chamber’s response is on it and figure out where to go from there..
The Kenney administration says it’s gratified by the judge’s decision but will wait to see if the Chamber files an amended complaint before it begins enforcing the law.
The law is intended to help workers overcome the results of past discrimination.