Former Fire Chief Admits To Sharing Child Porn

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A former New Jersey fire chief has admitted to sharing child pornography from a fire station computer.
Audubon Park Volunteer Fire Company’s ex-chief John Terruso pleaded guilty to second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of 100 or more files of child pornography Tuesday.
Police say the 46-year-old Marlton man admitted to using file-sharing software to distribute child porn from a computer at the Audubon Park fire station. Terruso was arrested in 2015.
NJ Fire Chief Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography From Fire Station Computer
Investigators say they found more than 1,000 files of suspected child pornography on the computer Terruso used.
The state will recommend Terruso serve six years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender and will be permanently barred from both public employment and office.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)