Pa. GOP Candidate For Governor: ‘Wolf Is Not An Operations Guy’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Wagner, who is running for the Republican nomination for Governor to take on Tom Wolf in 2018, talked with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about his campaign, saying he will be a much more hands-on executive, should he ultimately prevail.

“Governor Wolf is an intellectual. He’s not an operations guy and he’s been in office now for two and a half years. He really hasn’t done anything as far as streamlining government, getting in the agencies, understanding how they tick and taking quick action. That’s the bottom line. Governor Wolf is not an operations person and there’s a point in time where you can be an expert, you can have all the pedigrees you want, but, at the end of the day, if you don’t have on-the-ground experience, you’re not going anywhere. Pennsylvania has been stalled for two and a half years under Governor Wolf.”

Wagner stated he looks to Washington and Donald Trump as a model for what he’d like to accomplish in Harrisburg.

“I’m watching very closely what’s going on in DC and I think one of the things that’s happened there is Donald Trump went to DC and he went there with an intention to drain the swamp, but what happened is he got to Washington and he estimated there were 700,000 alligators in the swamp and, truth be told, he’s now found out there’s two million alligators in the swamp. That’s the challenge. Nobody has anything good to say, the media has nothing good to say about what Donald Trump has done. He’s passed probably, like, 30 different bills. He’s rolled back a lot of regulation. He has given business owners in this country optimism.”