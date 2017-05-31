Alan Alda: “I Don’t Think Much About The Past”

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actor Alan Alda talked with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about his famed career, but says he spends almost no time dwelling on his accomplishments.

“I’m proud of what we did with MASH, but I don’t think about it much. It was so long ago. We started it 45 years ago. I think it’s almost as if it happened to another person entirely, but thank goodness he lets me live in his house.”

Alda feels he needs to focus on what he’s doing in the present, not on looking back.

“I don’t think about the past very much. I don’t talk about it. The past is over. There was a great Roman Emporer/writer/philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, who said the past is done, it’s over, don’t worry about the triumphs you’ve had. It’s past, and don’t worry about what people will think about you when you’re dead. When you’re dead, you’re dead.”

He also explained why he’s been much less outspoken about politics over the latter half of his career.

“I think politics and talk about it with my friends a lot. About 30 years ago, I decided not to talk about politics in public anymore because I felt I gave at the office. I did my share. I worked for ten years really hard to try to help get the Equal Rights Amendment passed. Then I decided I want to concentrate on things I’m really good at, that I have real talent for. That’s what I’ve been concentrating on since then.”

Alda’s latest book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face?, will be in stores on June 6.

