NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 05.30.17

May 30, 2017 6:08 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Artie Lange, Charles Krauthammer, Chris Cuomo, DHS Secretary John Kelly, Donald Trump, Facebook, Hillary Clinton, ISIS, James Clapper, Jared Kushner, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Russia, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham, tiger woods

3pm- While appearing as a guest on CNN’S State of the Union, Sen. Lindsey Graham said he does not trust a Washington Post story suggesting Jared Kushner illegally colluded with Russia.

3:10pm- Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stated that it is not unusual for an administration to have a back channel with Russia.

3:35pm- While on MSNBC with host Stephanie Rhule, Naveed Jamali, an analyst, insisted that Jared Kushner is a Russian agent.

3:50pm- Addressing claims of Kushner/Russia ties, Charles Krauthammer said that he didn’t trust the credibility of the story and questioned whether or not it would be a crime even if it were proven to be true.

4pm- Did ESPN airbrush Tiger Woods’ mugshot?

4:05pm- A Denver Post columnist was fired after making a controversial comments on Twitter following Takuma Sato’s Indianapolis 500 victory. 

4:15pm- Facebook has apologized after mistakenly banning tributes to Tiananmen Square.

4:35pm- Speaking with the Australian Broadcast Corporation, Sen. John McCain said that he believes that Russia is a greater threat to the U.S. than ISIS. 

5pm- Rep. Maxine Waters has become a hero of the left following her strong, public criticisms of President Donald Trump. However, it wasn’t long ago that Waters was selected as one of the countries most corrupt politicians. 

5:10pm- While being interviewed by Chris Cuomo on CNN’s New Day, former Director of National Security James Clapper stated that he had never seen any evidence of Trump/Russia collusion. 

5:20pm- Comedian Artie Lange joins the show to talk about his HBO series Crashing and his upcoming show at the Borgata.

5:45pm- Rep. Nancy Pelosi criticized President Trump for not visiting countries in alphabetical order during his recent trip to Europe and the Middle East.

6pm- During her commencement speech at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton experienced a coughing fit. 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch