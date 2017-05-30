Vineland Police: Man Arrested After Stealing Car With 1-Year-Old Inside

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

May 30, 2017 10:50 PM
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS)—Police have arrested a man in South Jersey after they say he stole  a woman’s car with her child in the back seat.

It happened in the 400 block of W. Landis Ave.

The woman told police that she went to the gas station to pick up several items and left her vehicle running with her 1-year-old child in the back seat. The woman says she thought she locked the car, said police.

While the woman was inside the store, police say Pedro A. Ortiz, 31, of Vineland, NJ jumped into the vehicle and fled with the child inside.

The car was later found at the corner of Grape Street and 3rd St., with the child left unharmed in the back seat.

Police say they later arrested Ortiz.

He is being charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and theft of auto. He was processed and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

