Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict In Creato Trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)–Jurors in the trial of David Creato have gone home for the day and they’re having trouble reaching a verdict.
They will return to deliberate again tomorrow.
Creato is the Camden County father accused of killing his 3-year-old son, Brendan.
Jurors today reviewed Creato’s interview with Haddon Township police for the fourth time.
Jurors At Creato Trial Listen, Again, To Defendant
In that taped interview, Creato was told his son had been found dead.
Brendan Creato’s body was found in a wooded area of Cooper River Park in October 2015.