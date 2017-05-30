DEVELOPING: Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict In Creato Trial

Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict In Creato Trial

May 30, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Creato Trial, David Creato

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)–Jurors in the trial of David Creato have gone home for the day and they’re having trouble reaching a verdict.

They will return to deliberate again tomorrow.

Creato is the Camden County father accused of killing his 3-year-old son, Brendan.

Jurors today reviewed Creato’s interview with Haddon Township police for the fourth time.

In that taped interview, Creato was told his son had been found dead.

Brendan Creato’s body was found in a wooded area of Cooper River Park in October 2015.

 

