Police Officer Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash

May 30, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Matthew Tarentino, Summit Police Department

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer was killed in a car accident Tuesday morning.

Summit Police Officer Matthew Tarentino died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 78 in Bernards Township.

Police say the 29-year-old officer was driving to work when a car driving westbound crossed the highway median, hitting Tarentino’s car and another vehicle.

“This loss has greatly affected not only our law enforcement community and the citizens of the city of Summit, but people far and wide,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Matthew Tarentino epitomized what a law enforcement officer should be: a respected, trusted colleague with unshakeable dedication and enthusiasm for his calling. He was the face of the department’s community policing unit and understood the importance of building relationships within Summit.

Tarentino is survived by his wife and two children.

The other drivers involved in the accident were transported to Morristown Medical Center.

