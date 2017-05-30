Studying The Link Between Pulmonary And Heart Disease

May 30, 2017 10:40 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It isn’t something that you would think about, but there is a link between pulmonary disease and heart disease.

According to a multicenter study, acute COPD exacerbations were associated with an increased risk for both heart attack and stroke.

The research suggested that the problem is something that can happen relatively quickly.

The risk increase was most pronounced in the first 30 days after COPD exacerbation, and it remained elevated for a year.

The information was released at the American Thoracic Society meeting.

Obviously it is impossible to prevent many cases of COPD, but the lesson here is that we need to be aware of the link and see what we can do to reduce the chances of cardiac issues happening.

