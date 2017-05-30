Study: Lying Kids At Higher Risk Of Alcohol Abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kids prone to lying are more likely to abuse alcohol when they grow up, according to a StudyFinds report on a recent study.
Researchers observed 4,000 seventh- and eighth-graders relationships and their mothers for the study published in the Journal of Adolescence and found that young teens that lie to their parents are more likely to develop alcohol dependency issues later on in life, according to the report.
They also found that a supportive and trusting relationship with parents made teens less likely to lie, as well as less likely to abuse alcohol during adulthood.
According to the report, Victor Kaploun, co-author of the study, and his research team found that parents who monitored their kids at a high rate were more likely to lead their children to lie more compared to their peers with less overbearing parenting.