Police Investigating Another Groping Incident In Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating another reported incident of groping in Princeton.

It happened May 26 around 9:45 p.m. when a woman was walking on Spruce Street, police say.

According to the woman, a man had grabbed her buttocks before running off.

It’s an identical scenario to one that took place last month.

Princeton Police Looking For Groping Suspect

That April 13 incident was caught by a surveillance camera. It shows a woman–whose identity has been concealed by police–walking on Spruce Street when suddenly a man runs up behind her. The man then darts off.

Like the most recent incident, that woman reported that the suspect groped her buttocks.

“It’s pretty disgusting,” said Oliver Yvon, who lives in Princeton.

“I have heard like reports of someone inappropriately touching women over the years. I’ve been in town for a while so it’s not that surprising,” said Joanne Joseph.

Joanne is right. Since 2015, there have been at least five reports of a stocky man between 5’5″ and 5’7″ with dark hair and dark eyes groping women in near identical circumstances on streets in and near the university campus.

In one case, the groping victim was 15-years-old.

“I think that everybody when you hear something like this you’re like ‘if only he came up to me I’d show him lesson’ but who knows what I’d actually do in that situation,” said Joseph.

“The idea that Princeton… nothing is going to happen at Princeton is false, I think that everyone should be cautious anywhere they go,” said Yvon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Princeton police at 609-921-2100.