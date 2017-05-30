Police: Predators Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish On Ice During Stanley Cup Finals

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A Nashville Predators fan has been charged after police say he threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ PPG Paints Arena.
CBS Pittsburgh reports that Jacob Waddell has been charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possessing instruments of a crime.
Play was stopped for a few minutes in the second period during Monday night’s game between the Predators and Penguins after the catfish was thrown on the ice. The fan was escorted out of the arena following the incident.
According to CBS Pittsburgh, Waddell brought the catfish from Nashville and vacuum-sealed the fish inside his compression shorts. When he was inside the arena, he went inside a restroom to wrap the fish in a t-shirt and towel that were given out at the game and went to his seat.
Predators fans have been throwing catfish on their home ice in Nashville for years.