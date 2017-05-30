Philadelphia Named 21st Best Basketball City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is the 21st best basketball city in America, according to Wallethub.com.
Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals set to begin on Thursday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best and worst basketball cities in America. Their analysts compared 293 of the largest cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams, to ticket prices, to stadium accessibility.
Here is how Philly ranked:
Basketball Fandom in Philadelphia (1=Best, 147=Avg.):
- 27th – Performance Level of NBA Team(s)
- 136th – Performance Level of NCAA Div. 1 Basketball Team(s)
- 7th – Avg. Ticket Price for NBA Game
- 174th – Minimum Season-Ticket Price for NCAA Div. 1 Basketball Game
- 22nd – NBA Stadium Capacity
- 251st – College Basketball Stadium Capacity
- 7th – Number of NBA Championship Wins
- 7th – Number of NCAA Div. 1 Basketball Championship Wins
- 21st – NBA Attendance
- 26th – NBA Fan Engagement
- 138th – College Basketball Fan Engagement
Philadelphia’s NBA rank is 26th, but the city’s NCAA rank is 5th.
The study ranks Philadelphia among the least engaged fans, but with the team rebuilding over the past four seasons, that’s hard to measure to be fair. If you just take a look at the annual lottery party, this can easily be argued.
Check out the full study here.