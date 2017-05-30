News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 30

Chris discussed Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest over Memorial Day weekend, Philadelphia City Council considering banning tube men and the FBI investigation into Jared Kushner. He spoke with actress Beverly D’Angelo about the ‘Vacation’ films and author Joan C Williams about her new book, White Working Class.
6:00 Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges over Memorial Day weekend.
6:09 The next season of ‘House of Cards’ was released this morning on Netflix.
6:20 The immediate area around the Rocky Statue at the Art Museum is closed for repairs.
6:26 Philadelphia City Council is considering banning inflatable tube men.
6:35 What’s Trending: Champagne popsicles, Terry Frei, Jamie Foxx, Pirates of the Caribbean
7:00 Chris talks with actress Beverly D’Angelo about the ‘Vacation’ films.
7:19 Senator John McCain says Vladimir Putin and Russia are a larger global threat than ISIS.
7:21 Investigators are looking into Jared Kushner’s ties to Russia.
7:35 Hillary Clinton had another coughing fit during her commencement address at her alma mater.
7:48 A shark is visiting Wildwood.
8:01 Hall and Oates performed at the inaugural Hoagie Nation Festival.
8:03 Vox.com: The Marine Corps has a ‘toxic masculinity’ problem.
8:05 Kurt Schlichter: Liberals are shocked to find we’re starting to hate them right back.
8:20 Chris talks with author Joan C Williams about her new book, White Working Class.
8:35 What’s Trending: Catfish, Chip Kelly, Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell