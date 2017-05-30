Report: Multiple Teams Willing To Offer Nerlens Noel A Max Contract

May 30, 2017 12:48 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryan Colangelo and the Philadelphia 76ers were not willing to offer Nerlens Noel a max contract. After all, with Joel Embiid in the fold, it’s somewhat understandable the team would not want to pay max dollars for a backup.

However, according to Mike Fisher of Scout.com, “multiple clubs willing to pay Noel his max once he hits the restricted-free-agent market on July 1.”

Related: Free Cheesesteaks On Nerlens Noel

Noel’s potential max contract is expected be about $146.45 million over five years.

Unfortunately, the Colangelo and the Sixers were only able to acquire Justin Anderson and two second-round picks for Noel — who will likely become a long-term centerpiece for the Mavericks, or a different team, in the near future.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch