Report: Multiple Teams Willing To Offer Nerlens Noel A Max Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryan Colangelo and the Philadelphia 76ers were not willing to offer Nerlens Noel a max contract. After all, with Joel Embiid in the fold, it’s somewhat understandable the team would not want to pay max dollars for a backup.
However, according to Mike Fisher of Scout.com, “multiple clubs willing to pay Noel his max once he hits the restricted-free-agent market on July 1.”
Related: Free Cheesesteaks On Nerlens Noel
Noel’s potential max contract is expected be about $146.45 million over five years.
Unfortunately, the Colangelo and the Sixers were only able to acquire Justin Anderson and two second-round picks for Noel — who will likely become a long-term centerpiece for the Mavericks, or a different team, in the near future.