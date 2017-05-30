Jury Selection Begins For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 6 Sisters

May 30, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Lee Kaplan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Jury selection begins Tuesday in Doylestown for the trial of a Lower Bucks County man accused of sexually assaulting six sisters.

DA: Bucks County Man Groomed Girls To Believe He Was A Prophet From God

Lee Kaplan, 53, faces a long list of charges after police found 11 girls in his Feasterville home last summer.

Two were his own children, fathered with a 14-year-old girl allegedly gifted to Kaplan by her parents after he helped them with finances.

2 Pleas Entered In Court From Parents Of Amish Girls Found Living In Feasterville Home

That girl’s parents now await sentencing on endangerment charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch