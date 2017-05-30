Jury Selection Begins For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 6 Sisters

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Jury selection begins Tuesday in Doylestown for the trial of a Lower Bucks County man accused of sexually assaulting six sisters.
Lee Kaplan, 53, faces a long list of charges after police found 11 girls in his Feasterville home last summer.
Two were his own children, fathered with a 14-year-old girl allegedly gifted to Kaplan by her parents after he helped them with finances.
That girl’s parents now await sentencing on endangerment charges.