Journal Entry: May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017 1:07 PM
nutrimost

I am a 42-year-old father of three.  I want to be around, available, and energetic for my wife and kids.

I knew my weight was creeping up lately, partly due to a hectic work/travel schedule.

I liked the idea that Nutrimost would stand by their product with a guarantee– they’d make certain the weight came off.  I also liked the idea that there’s science aiding my efforts with the Nutrimost supplementation plan.

I’m very excited to drastically reduce my weight and body fat while also slashing my metabolic age.

I’m a week in and I know I’m well on my way.

