Teen Excelling In Football, Wrestling Despite Suffering From Sickle Cell Anemia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –At 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing in at about 135 pounds, 17-year-old Jamar Sims of Willingboro High School is not your typical athlete.

“I don’t like when people doubt me,” said Sims, the senior who captains the football squad and wrestling team, and runs track.

He also has sickle cell anemia, a disease that can cause pain, dizziness, shortness of breath and organ damage.

Study: 88 Percent Of NFL Draft Picks Played Multiple High School Sports

Stephen Everette, head coach of the football team and a wrestling coach, said of the senior, “He’s probably pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids in the football program. He squats almost three-times his body weight. So, he’s just a really tough kid.”

Sims admits fatigue is a problem for him despite all his feats.

Last summer, he said he had “a major crisis” at practice, which forced him to go to the hospital for treatment.

Even though there is no widely available cure for sickle cell disease, Sims remains unfazed.

Neumann Goretti Point Guard Overcomes Challenges For College Scholarship

Willingboro’s High School track and field coach Jerry Cornelius said Sims is “absolutely resilient” and attacks everything “whole-heartedly.”

Sims’ excellence goes beyond sports as he is in the National Honor’s Society and a member of the school’s chess team.

“My parents instilled in me a strong sense of education and how far education can take me,” he said.

Sims’ track coach is certain his relentless dedication and high intelligence will serve him well.

“He’s a bright intelligent young man and the future is unlimited for him,” Cornelius said.