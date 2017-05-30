BREAKING: Hazmat Investigating Possible 'Inactive Drug Lab' Inside Philadelphia Home: Police Read More

Hazmat Investigating Possible ‘Inactive Drug Lab’ Inside Philadelphia Home: Police

May 30, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: chemical leak philadelphia, Hazmat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Emergency crews are investigating a possible chemical leak at a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Authorities say hazmat is currently on scene in the 200 block of Roxborough Ave.

Investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the chemical.

“This is potentially an inactive drug lab,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Neighbors say the person being investigated is a chemistry student at Drexel.

The house has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

